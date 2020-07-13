By a 6-1 vote, the Vigo County School Board approved a School Re-Entry and COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, paving the way for the start of school Aug. 11.
But officials emphasized the plan is a "fluid" document subject to change, based on COVID-19 data, government guidance and employee/community feedback.
"This is the starting point. Aug. 11 we will begin school, and we might be making changes throughout the entire school year, in terms of our delivery model," Superintendent Rob Haworth said after the more than 2 1/2-hour meeting. "But we thought it was important to get something out in front of our parents so they can begin to make plans."
The 26-page plan was released for the public to review Monday morning, with board action taking place Monday night.
During the a public comment period, Leah Myers said she believes the plan "is as good a plan as we can have," but parents should have had more time to review it and comment.
Parent Stacy Killion praised the district for the "overwhelming task" of developing the plan but agreed parents and caregivers should have had more time to review it.
She has two children in the school district, one in middle school and the other in high school; one of her children has asthma and other respiratory issues.
"As a parent, my children are my heart and my motivation for being here," Killion said. "Their health and safety are my highest concern."
The document "is a detailed plan for a safe return to school buildings on Aug. 11, and will continue to evolve based on new COVID-19-related information," according to a district news release. The plan is posted at vigoschools.org.
Highlights include a virtual school option for students who do not want to return to traditional school; distancing of 6 feet when possible; masking for students and staff when distancing is not possible; a generally symptom-based method for school exclusion; policies for safer bus transportation; and procedures for enhanced sanitation procedures and handwashing/sanitizer use for students and staff.
The district will collaborate with the Vigo County Health Department to trace contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Many of the plan’s mitigation procedures are meant to prevent potential high-risk contact, giving the district the best chance to keep children in school.
Haworth said another board meeting will be scheduled July 27 to review the plan; originally, only one regular school board meeting was planned for July
"I believe conditions may change between now and the start of school," Haworth said. The focus of the July 27 meeting will be the school re-entry plan "so we can continue to take the best data ... and apply it to the situation we find ourselves in. Who knows what the state or federal government may do between now and then as well."
Jodie Buckallew, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, said teachers who are high risk are worried about transmission risk. Teachers in general have many other questions about the plan, including how it will be carried out at the different levels — elementary, middle and high school — as well as at larger versus smaller schools.
"It's a fluid document," she said. "It is not set in stone."
She thanked the district for the July 27 meeting to further discuss the plan.
Buckallew said she is high risk; her immune system was compromised four years ago due to chemotherapy; she teaches a specific population of special education students.
"I am concerned and I am scared," she told the board. "But we will together get through this. We will together find a way ... to make this work."
The district consulted with the Vigo County Health Department, and Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, addressed the board. He emphasized the important of masking, social distancing and sanitation as key to making the plan work and keeping kids safe and in school.
Dr. Jacqueline Holder, medical director of Union Medical Group, described the plan as a responsible one.
A pediatrician, she said pediatricians across the country strongly support children returning to school. "It's very vital they receive the services they need, not just the education, but all the other aspects schools do to nurture young, growing minds."
School board member Rosemarie Scott voted against the plan. After the meeting, she said she's heard from many teachers "who were not comfortable." Also, in talking to other people around the state, she's heard there seems to be a movement to delay the start of school until after Labor Day.
With COVID numbers going up locally, statewide and nationally, Scott prefers the district continue to assess COVID numbers and perhaps delay the start of school.
In other matters:
• The board approved moving forward with a proposed $5.3 million general obligation bond issue.
Part of the bond issue — $2 million — would be used to purchase Chromebooks for grades 3 to 7, which would assist the district if remote learning again becomes necessary in the future because of COVID-19. The bond issue also would be used for large maintenance projects including roofing, flooring, HVAC and paving.
• Board president Hank Irwin told the audience that the board's sex education committee will meet Wednesday "to organize our thoughts." The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the board room at 686 Wabash Ave. It is a public meeting, but no public comment will be allowed.
Monday's meeting included extensive public comment related to the sex education curriculum.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
