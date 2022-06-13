The Vigo County School Board approved some major personnel changes Monday in an addendum to the personnel report.
•John Newport will be the new director of facility support and transportation; he replaces Rick Long, who is retiring. Newport has been curriculum coordinator for assessment, math and science.
Prior to his career in education, Newport worked in industry with construction and machine trades, including four years in local machine shops as a tool and die maker and industrial machinist. He also has served as a high school technology engineering teacher and assistant curriculum coordinator/adult education director.
•Teresa Stuckey will be director of elementary education, Title 1 and communication and replaces Christi Fenton, who is retiring as director of elementary education and Title 1. Most recently, Stuckey has been principal at Sugar Grove Elementary for six years; she has served 32 years as an educator in both elementary and middle schools.
Stuckey also will take on the duty of working with news media.
•Katelynn Liebermann will be the new curriculum coordinator for assessment, math and science. She has been an assistant curriculum coordinator for grants and enrichment and the interim district spokesperson.
The appointments are also part of "right-sizing of the district," said superintendent Rob Haworth. As a result of the appointments, "We will no longer have an assistant curriculum coordinator (Liebermann's most recent position). That position will be fully absorbed, along with the position of director of communication; that position will be fully absorbed."
Haworth added, "We thank them for taking on these new roles."
The board approved the personnel report by a vote of 5-1, with Rosemarie Scott voting against. Susan Powers was not present at the meeting.
Board member Amy Lore said board members have different points of view and "really good conversations have been happening about the recommendations ... I'm just encouraged to see a continuation of the cost saving measures as we continue to take care of these high-level, important positions."
She added that "good questions were asked."
Board member Jackie Lower praised the three for their expertise and experience. "I trust they'll do a great job," she said.
Liebermann said the transitioning begins Tuesday.
The board met at Otter Creek Middle School, where Mary Krupinski of Fanning Howey presented two change orders for the school construction project, which is scheduled for substantial completion July 31. One change order was for $48,811, and the second $31,172.
The construction costs for the Otter Creek project are about $8.6 million.
After the meeting, school principal Sarah Gore said the addition/renovation project is in its final phase. The project has included a new auxiliary gym, updating locker rooms and updating lobby restrooms. Underway now is the construction of a music wing, which includes a band room, orchestra room and choir room.
Also, "We are currently remodeling our cafeteria and adding two additional classrooms," Gore said. The project began in spring 2021.
The project was needed because of space issues and "we needed updated areas. Our orchestra classes were currently taking place in an old faculty lounge. Our population had grown and we needed additional space for our students," she said.
The school expects an enrollment of about 820 students this fall; it's the third largest school behind Terre Haute North and South Vigo high schools.
The major parts of the project are expected to be completed July 31, Gore said, although "there will obviously be some small punch list type finishing items that will take place after that."
In another item, the board authorized the district to develop specifications and solicit bids for camera systems for Terre Haute North and South Vigo high schools, West Vigo middle/high school and Rio Grande Elementary.
"The replacement of these camera systems will help ensure student and staff safety at each facility," according to materials provided to the board. General obligation bond funds are available to pay for the new systems.
Kurt Brinegar, the district's coordinator of safety and security, said that in today's world, "It seems like we need to be more on top of our game, and technology continues to advance. When technology advances, our security needs to advance along with it."
The district needs to look at new camera systems that are digitalized, with cloud storage so the district can retrieve items when needed. The camera systems that need to be replaced are outdated and "the storage system is overwhelmed right now," Brinegar said.
Currently, the district has a mix of three different systems it is working with, and officials would like greater consistency and one system, he said.
As far as overall school safety, the district is working with the Terre Haute police department and sheriff's office related to new training, Brinegar said.
