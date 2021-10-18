On Monday, the Vigo County School Board adopted a proposed $167.2 million overall budget for 2022.
The budget process is not yet over, however. It will now be reviewed by the state Department of Local Government Finance. "Remember that anticipated levies and rates will both be adjusted downward during the DLGF review process," said Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer.
Broken down, the overall budget includes $103.3 million for the education fund; $40.9 million for the operations fund; $10.3 million for debt service; $3.5 million for the Rainy Day Fund; and $9.1 million for the referendum fund.
The proposed levy, funded by property taxes, is advertised at $44.9 million but is expected to be lower once reviewed and finalized by the state DLGF. Last year, the proposed levy was $48.7 million and the final approved levy was $39.7 million.
The proposed tax rate is $1.20 per $100 assessed value; the 2021 advertised rate was $1.34, and the state approved a rate of 95 cents per $100 assessed value. That includes the operating referendum, which ends after eight years.
The 2021 proposed overall budget was $165.7 million and the final approved budget was $160.1 million.
"We feel this [2022] budget reflects our continuing efforts to promote fiscal responsibility as we acknowledge our responsibility to the taxpayers of Vigo County," Wilson said.
The education fund is funded through state tuition support and a formula based on enrollment. The operations, debt service and referendum fund require a local levy funded through property taxes.
The operations budget includes transportation, bus replacement, building maintenance, utilities and capital expenditures. "When we're buying buses or fuel for those buses, or we're buying computers or trying to pay for heating and cooling, that will come out of local property tax dollars," said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent, after the meeting.
One benefit the district has right now is that "we have some debt rolling off, and we hope to speak in the near future about how we can use that to our advantage," he said.
During public comment, Joshua Holt raised questions about use of federal COVID relief ESSER dollars.
The district has been awarded more than $30 million in ESSER 3 dollars.
After the meeting, Haworth said citizens should be asking questions, including how those dollars are being used to impact learning loss, "but we should also be asking ourselves how can we be using those dollars for long-term investment."
In 2020, the district announced it would purchase Chromebooks for all students over four years and it planned to bond for those computers. Instead, it was able to use federal COVID relief dollars — CARES Act and ESSER II funds — that enabled it to buy those Chromebooks, so those dollars it had planned to use for that purpose can be targeted to other things.
"I can understand the frustration of not seeing that overall ESSER plan and where you've spent those dollars, because we are still holding on to some that we think can contribute mightily to the upcoming high school building project," Haworth said.
In other matters, the Grand Traverse Pie Co. donated $2,000 for the VCSC backpack program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.