West Vigo County Middle School teacher Scott Dillion was among the thousands of Hoosier educators at the Statehouse Tuesday as part of the Red for Ed Rally.
Dressed in red, he was joined by others from the middle school as well as his daughters, Lanee and Kennidy.
Daughter Lanee's sign read, "Future public school teacher. Do not crush my dream."
"We need to work on teacher pay," Scott Dillion said. He's concerned about past legislation that changed the way teachers get paid; those changes ended the salary schedule that enabled teachers to project what they would make in future years.
"You could plan for your future," he said. Now, it's difficult for new teachers to get ahead financially.
Many Vigo County School Corp. teachers attended the rally, carrying signs, marching around the Statehouse and chanting in support of public education.
Kim Fidler, with the Indiana State Teachers Association, banged a bucket drum in support of public ed as she stood outside along Capitol Avenue.
Later in the morning, as they marched, Indiana educators created a sea of red around the Statehouse.
Teachers advocated for several issues that include investing the budget surplus in teacher compensation and holding teachers and schools harmless from I-LEARN consequences. They also want a new professional development requirement repealed.
The event was organized by ISTA and took place on Tuesday because it is the Legislature's Organization day for the 2020 session.
Among those attending was Rosemarie Scott, Vigo County School Board member. "I hope the Legislature is listening," she said. She came to support teachers.
Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent for public instruction, joined teachers outside and made her way through the crowd, greeting several and joining them in selfies.
It's awesome," McCormick said of the crowd. "It shows that people are really motivated and ready to fight for kids. Kids deserve this day - adequate and equitable funding. We are not taking it for granted. We are better than 50 out of 50 ... I think teachers are being very reasonable with their ask."
She added, "It's a shame we have to have days like today to get kids what they deserve."
About 10 a.m., several Vigo County teachers met with Tonya Pfaff in the capital for a group photo.
"I think it's fantastic that this many people came to support education," Pfaff said. "Collectively, we're standing together as teachers to say enough is enough. We need to change some things to better the education of our children. It's all about the children."
Teachers from South Vermillion School Corp. also attended. Jacque Roberts, president of the South Vermillion Education Association, carried a sign that read, "My plasma paid for this sign because my salary couldn't."
The message South Vermillion teachers hoped to send is that, "We want public education to be fully funded by this Legislature, when we're looking at a surplus of over $416 million and our teachers are having to sell plasma in order to make ends meet. We think we have a problem."
Roberts said she sells plasma. "I'm a single mother and I have three children," she said.
Retired Vigo County teacher John Gettinger, age 87, attended along with his daughter, who is a teacher. Teacher pay is so inadequate in Indiana, he is encouraging a grandchild who wants to teach to go to Illinois, where pay is better. Teachers have also lost collective bargaining rights.
"I'm embarrassed for Indiana," Gettinger said.
Earlier in the day, a group of teachers formed a tunnel at the north entrance of the Statehouse, where legislators enter. They carried signs that read, "Demand more," "Schools just want to have funds," and "We expect respect."
Some banged on buckets, while living others chanted, "Red 4 Ed," and "Fair pay now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.