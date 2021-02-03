Vigo County Health Department is reporting that community spread of COVID-19 continues to decline, but the public should remain vigilance in mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

Vigo County added 22 cases for a total of 11,079, according to state health officials. One new death occurred Monday in a woman age 70 to 79, statistics show.

Surrounding counties in west central Indiana are also seeing a decrease in new cases reported.

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,480 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 631,331 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,713 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 36 from the previous day. Another 378 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,973,618 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,968,591 on Tuesday. A total of 7,096,324 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, 611,429 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 166,131 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.