The Indiana State Department of Health today announced 934 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Along with the state, Wabash Valley communities continue to see the number of new COVID-19 cases rise, according to the state department of health.
Vigo County saw the largest local increase in new cases with an additional 14, bringing the county's total number cases to 359.
Clay, Vermillion and Greene counties each added two new positive cases, bring their totals to 82, 22 and 221, respectively.
Parke County added three new cases, for 38 total cases, while Sullivan, 66 cases, added none.
Overall, 61,520 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 2,698 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 over the previous day.
Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 690,274 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 678,749 on Friday.
