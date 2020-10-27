Vigo County voters will chose between an incumbent and a challenger in the Nov. 3 race for county recorder.

Incumbent Democrat Stacee Joy Todd is challenged by Republican candidate Diana Winsted-Smith.

The county recorder’s primary function is to maintain permanent public records submitted for recording.

Todd responded to questions submitted by the Tribune-Star. Winsted-Smith did not respond despite repeated attempts to contact her via email and phone.

Todd said she is running for county recorder because she wants to be active in the community and she has the experience needed to run the office.

“My main priorities for the recorder's office is to serve the public,” she said. “I want to make sure everyone is helped and satisfied when they leave the office. I want to continue recording documents in a timely manner and run the office in an efficient manner.

Todd said she believes she is the best candidate for the job because she has not only the experience necessary, but is looking ahead at the project of record preservation.

The most pressing issues for the office at this time is continuing daily operations during the coronavirus pandemic, she said. The office has not stopped recording documents because of the pandemic, and continued services are being reviewed as part of a disaster recovery plan.

“We currently e-file many documents but have recently begun e-filing deeds, which is a service anyone can use to have a document recorded without coming into the office,” Todd said.

