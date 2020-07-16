The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office says a March officer-involved shooting was a legal use of force.
Jeremy R. Ross, 37, of Terre Haute, was shot by officers with the Terre Haute Police Department during a March 6 traffic stop on the city's east side.
He was later released from the hospital and charged with two Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both Level 4 felonies, a Level 5 felony of possession of an altered handgun, and a Level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement.
Ross is scheduled to appear next in Vigo Superior Court 3 10 a.m. Nov. 19 for a pre-trial conference.
On July 5, 2020, the Indiana State Police completed its investigation and review of the shooting. Vigo Prosecutor Terry Modesitt completed his review of those findings Wednesday.
"The use of deadly force by the Terre Haute Police Department Officers was a legal use of force under [Indiana Code] 35-41-3-2 – Use of Force to Protect Person or Property (the self-defense statute) and I.C. 35-41-3-3 – Use of Force Relating to Arrest or Escape," Modesitt said.
Court documents filed in the case shed light on police's account of how the shooting unfolded.
The officer who initiated the traffic stop – Officer Daniel Johnson, a 3-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department – said he noticed indicators of criminal activity when he talked to the passenger. Officers Marc Phillips, Justin Gant and Sgt. Adam Loudermilk arrived to assist.
Gant and Johnson were on the passenger side of the van when, Gant said, he saw Ross reaching for something between the console and passenger seat. Gant put his head and half of his body through the window to grab Ross's hand, and the officer felt a gun.
A struggle for the gun ensued, with Gant able to put his left pinky finger between the trigger and back of the gun's trigger guard to prevent Ross from pulling the trigger.
At the same time of that struggle, Sgt. Loudermilk reached through the driver's side window to turn off the van, then pulled the driver from the van. Gant said Ross pointed the gun at Loudermilk and tried to pull the trigger. Ross then pointed the gun at Gant and again tried to pull the trigger during the struggle.
At one point, Ross got both hands on the gun and tried to pull the trigger with both hands, police said.
After Loudermilk removed the driver from the van, he went to the front of the vehicle and fired two or three rounds through the front windshield at Ross, the passenger. Officer Johnson also fired at Ross.
Gant was able to get the gun from Ross after the shots were fired. Gant and Johnson pulled Ross out of the van, but Ross continued to resist being handcuffed, the officers said.
Ross then was shot with a Taser by Sgt. Loudermilk “a few times” but the Taser strike was ineffective, the officers said. Eventually, officers got Ross into handcuffs and waited for paramedics to arrive.
The handgun taken from Ross was identified as a .25 caliber Phoenix Arms Raven.
