The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department seeks public input on its master plan at a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Fowler Park Log Barn, 3000 East Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute
The department welcomes public input on ideas, opinions, and concerns regarding county parks.
"Public input is critical in preparing a comprehensive master plan which will provide guidance for future park improvements and program development," it said in a news release today.
For more information, contact Adam Grossman, superintendent, at 812-462-3392.
