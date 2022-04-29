Vigo County Public Library is coming to 12 Points.
The library today finalized the purchase of property at 2200 North 13th Street, formerly the Thomas Funeral Home. It will become Vigo County Public Library 12 Points branch library.
The library in a news release said it secured the building for $125,000 but anticipates renovations, furnishings and the like will bring the project budget to more $1 million.
The property offers 4,600 square feet in the main building and includes more than 2,200 square feet of additional space in the six-bay garage. The library has been working on the acquisition for more than a year.
“We’ve been planning to expand our reach within Vigo County for several years,” library Executive Director Kristi Howe said in the news release.
“With substantial financial planning, we are pleased to be able to renovate and operate this property within our existing operating budget and with money we have been saving for this opportunity.”
It’s been more than 10 years since VCPL has operated a third library facility. It currently operates the main library off South Seventh Street near downtown Terre Haute and a branch in West Terre Haute.
Library officials said planning has included demographic research, financial planning, and the future of library services. Conversations with community members in 12 Points have begun, and the library welcomes additional input from interested parties.
“The 12 Points community is seeing a tremendous amount of revitalization and significant commitment on the part of the residents," Howe said. "We’re looking forward to joining these efforts and supporting those who have long called 12 Points home."
