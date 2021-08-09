Face coverings and social distancing are being required for all Vigo County courts through a judicial order issued today.
The order requires all persons entering any public space in the Vigo County Courthouse, Title IV-D Court and juvenile court to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.
The order also requires social distancing of at least six feet from others whenever possible.
The order covers anyone summoned for jury service.
Each presiding judge can set rules and requirements for courtrooms.
All people entering the courthouses will be asked screening questions at a security checkpoint, and those without face coverings will be offered a mask.
Anyone who refuses to wear a face covering or indicating symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 will be denied access to the courthouses, the order states.
Anyone who violates the order may be held in contempt of court, cited and expelled from the courthouses.
