A Vigo County Jail inmate collapsed and died Friday morning in what jail personnel are saying is a medical episode.
Frederick Whitlock, 56, was pronounced dead at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Sheriff John Plasse said. Whitlock collapsed in a cell block shortly before 7 a.m.
“A preliminary investigation produced no evidence of trauma or foul play and medical reports attribute the death to natural causes,” Plasse said in a news release. “Medical personnel determined, however, that Whitlock was COVID-19 positive and immediate steps were initiated to test and quarantine individuals in the cell block.”
An autopsy was completed Friday, and the cause of death will be released by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff said.
Plasse said his office will continue its investigation pending receipt of the final autopsy report.
The sheriff said Whitlock was asymptomatic, and no one else in the jail has reported symptoms at this time.
“It's too early to know at this time how many are positive until results are back,” Plasse said.
Jail records show Whitlock was booked into the jail in May 2019. He was awaiting transport to the Indiana Department of Correction after recently being sentenced to 22 years after being convicted at trial of aggravated battery in a May 2019 stabbing.
Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos said it does not appear that Whitlock's death was COVID-19 related.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
