Construction cost for a new Vigo County Jail will be $56,276,080.
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to accept bid recommendations from Garmong Construction Services.
"Each low bidder's proposal has been reviewed and compared to the scope of work. Each contractor is considered the lowest, responsive and responsible bid," said Mike Peterson, senior project manager for Garmong, after reading off bid recommendations in 13 categories.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said he considers the final design the best for the dollar.
"It is no secret that I have had concerns about this project from Day 1, but when we got to the last step that resulted in where we are right now, (Commissioners) Brad (Anderson) and Judy (Anderson) both, there was a lot of stress and angst over reducing the cost, and I was part of that, too," Kearns said. "But you guys have been involved in this from day one.
"We sat in this room for many hours trying to get the cost down to make it where it needed to be within that budget. Everybody can talk about how the delay led to increased costs, but I don't think that is unique to this project. I think that is tied to everything. The more you wait, the more time goes on, that will cost more. Nothing goes down nowadays," Kearns said.
"Being a new guy, and working with Brad and Judy, I will say with efficacy and confidence that they did work very hard on making sure we got the best facility for the dollar," Kerns said.
Commissioner Judy Anderson said architects DLZ made many changes to design drawings as the project changed.
"I feel confident that with all the due diligence that we have had and the help we have had, that this is the best process for the project. I have no problems with it," she said.
Commissioner President Brad Anderson said the construction cost "is within the bounds."
After the meeting, Brad Anderson said the bids came in a little higher than expected, and some cuts made include reducing the number of sally ports to three down from five.
"As far as the jail (section) itself, we did not make any changes," he said. "It was mostly in the sheriff's department side and with some business things that we think we can do, such as with phone," Brad Anderson. The board also chose alternates under categories including electrical panels and alarm systems for quality assurance, he added.
The next step is for the county to issue a bond to cover construction and financing costs.
Anderson said once a bond issue is done, commissioners may look at an opportunity to add solar panels to help offset water heating costs. However, such panels are not in the current cost or design.
"We still may be able to look at that, maybe add some solar things," he said. "We have room at this site for two new pods. That was one of the reason on cost as we had to make it big enough to expand without a problem with size of mechanical rooms and the kitchen, so if we do add pods, it won't hurt us any."
"A lot of local companies got the bids on this," Anderson added.
Some local contractors include Hanning Construction Inc. for general trades, with a bid of $15,037,000; B&S Plumbing & Heating with a bid of $6,769,400 for mechanical and plumbing; HEF Services Inc. with a bid of $6,533,525 for electrical services; and Wabash Valley Asphalt at $585,237 for asphalt paving.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
