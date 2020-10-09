A rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths has led to a warning discouraging large gatherings in Vigo County.
“The current cases are linked to the Cory Apple Festival and other outdoor events with a large attendance,” the Vigo County Health Department said today in a news release. “More formally organized and informal events are upcoming, which leads to public health concerns for the spread of COVID-19.
“The other commonality of positive COVID-19 cases are from meaningful life events such as weddings and funerals.
“These events are important, but please mask-up and practice social distancing,” the release concludes.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports Vigo County has increased to 2,119 cases, with 30 deaths due to COVID-19.
Clay County reported a sixth death today, with 352 cases.
All eight counties in District 7 of west central Indiana are seeing an increase in cases, according to ISDH information updated today.
ISDH today announced 1,832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 131,493 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,534 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,463,436 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,451,391 on Thursday. A total of 2,276,846 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.