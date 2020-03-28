Vigo County health officials reported Saturday afternoon three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department, said two positive tests returned this morning while another came in this afternoon.
One of the patients is self-isolating in their home while the two others remain in the intensive care unit on respirators, Wise said.
Those who may have had contact with the patients are being notified, otherwise no additional information on the patients will be released.
The three new cases brings the county's total to seven, six of which are active and the seventh resulting in death.
The positive tests come as neighboring Clay County reports its first presumptive case and Green County announced its first confirmed case.
Health officials have said for the past several weeks that as testing increases, so too will the number of confirmed cases.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday that while COVID-19 testing has been limited around the state, the locations of confirmed cases show the virus has spread to all parts of Indiana.
