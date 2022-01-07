Vigo Health offers free vax clinics

The Vigo County Health Department has announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
- Jan 13: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., there will be a free clinic at West Terre Haute IGA, 1000 National Ave., West Terre Haute. Vaccinations available will be Pfizer (12 and up); Moderna (18 and up); Pfizer booster (12 and up); and Moderna booster (18 and up).
- Jan. 19: A Q&A Session will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Oak St., Terre Haute. A free clinic will follow from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Vaccinations available will be Pfizer (12 and up); Moderna (18 and up); Pfizer booster (12 and up); and Moderna booster (18 and up).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.