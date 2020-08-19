The Vigo County Health Department today said it wants to alert anyone who went to Bingo at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square, Terre Haute, on Thursday, Aug. 13, or Saturday, Aug. 15, that they could be at risk for contracting COVID-19.
The health department said it was issuing the alert because it had not been able to contact all patrons regrading the potential public health risk.
The health department advises that anyone at VFW Post 972 during the infectious time, watch for symptoms. If you have any symptoms, get tested for COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
