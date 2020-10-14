More older Vigo County residents than younger residents are testing positive for COVID-19, according to data released today by the Vigo County Health Department.
Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are up in Vigo County.
“Our weekly number of COVID-19 cases are going up again,” the VCHD said in a Facebook post. “One of the main differences we saw with last week's data is the change in age ranges. The highest age range has been 20 to 29 for quiet some time and now it has shifted to 60 to 69 year olds.”
Most of the spread is occurring within families and households, the data shows.
“As a reminder younger healthy indivduals are not at a high risk for hospitalization or death, but they can spread COVID-19 to someone who is at higher risk (65 and older, underlying health issues),” the department said.
Vigo County had 2,285 cases in today's update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
ISDH announced that 1,172 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 139,269 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,609 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,511,060 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,503,923 on Tuesday. A total of 2,395,566 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
