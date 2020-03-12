While there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vigo County as of Thursday, there were 12 confirmed cases in Indiana.
So, the Vigo County Health Department is offering guidance on what can be done to prevent spread in the community.
Since there are no confirmed cases, the health department is currently not advising any cancellations or postponing events, it said in a statement today. There is currently no immediate concern in Vigo County, according to the health department.
The department says people in the community should be aware of those who are most at risk, including older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes.
People who are at higher risk are encouraged to avoid large crowds as much as possible.
To help prevent spread of coronavirus, follow these everyday preventative actions:
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
• If you are sick please do not go out to community events. Stay home and rest.
Continue to check the Vigo County Health Department’s website https://www.vigocounty.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=27 and Facebook page for up-todate information on changes happening in the community.
