Vigo County government buildings will remain open only to those with appointments until at least July 18.
County government offices otherwise will remain closed to the public to comply with the governor's extension of public health emergency orders and under the guidance of the Vigo County Health Department.
Appointments can be be made to conduct business, said a news release issued this afternoon by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
"Employees, contractors, vendors and visitors (by appointment only) must wear face coverings in all indoor public areas of Vigo County Buildings unless under the age of 2 or when an existing underlying health condition prohibits the wearing of a face covering," the statement said.
The deadline for paying property taxes is Friday, July 10.
Payments can be made online through the county treasurer’s section of VigoCounty.In.Gov or through the Bill Pay on the website's main page. A payment drop off box is located on the north side of the Vigo County Annex near the main entrance
In person payment of property taxes can be arranged by appointment by calling 812-462-3251.
