In a live panel discussion of more than an hour Monday night, a half-dozen Vigo County healthcare and government professionals laid out where the community stands with the COVID-19 pandemic.
And one message was clear:
The coming two to three weeks are critical to flattening the curve or suppressing the spread of COVID-19 so the Wabash Valley’s medical resources do not become overwhelmed.
“There is a wave of sickness that is coming to the Valley, and it is mounting daily,” said Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner. “The variable that is to be determined is the size of the wave.”
There have been deaths and there are ventilators occupied, he said, and medical professionals do not have the option to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s important now is that everyone in the community examine every aspect of their lives and make sure they are doing everything in their power to limit the spread of this disease.
The panel included Brucken, cardiologist Dr. Prashant Patel of Union Hospital, Union Health CEO Steve Holman, Terre Haute Regional Hospital CEO Nathan Vooys, Vigo County Health Department Administrator Joni Wise and Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
The most repeated advice:
• Stay home if at all possible. Maintain social distancing (six feet), and don’t congregate (keep groups to less than 10)
• Wash hands. Often. For at least 20 seconds. This virus is very susceptible to soap and water.
• Keep your hands away from your face.
• Use common sense. Don’t go to the grocery store for a jar of spaghetti sauce, but limit trips to the essential. And send one family member shopping, not the entire clan.
• For essential workers, practice hyper-vigilance on your return to home and to family. Leave the shoes at the door, get the clothes in the washer or a plastic bag, get into the shower, and sleep in a separate bedroom if possible.
• This is an airborne virus that affects the respiratory system. The biggest culprit in droplets of moisture. Wear a mask when out in public. That protects other people, and that protects society.
• Cloth masks are fine for out in public. N95 respirator masks are for more high-risk situations such a CPR or inserting a breathing tube. If you have clean, unused N95 masks, please bring them to the hospital.
• You may have it and not know it. As many as 50 percent of cases may show no symptoms. Practice the precautions even if you feel well.
Medical capacity
One of the early questions fell to the hospital CEOs, as it pertained to what kind of medical capacity the area has.
Holman and Vooys concurred: Both large providers have bulked up their intensive care unit capacities and can likely handle what’s ahead – if the community engages in responsible behavior in the next two to three weeks.
At Regional, Vooys said, staff has spent most of the last two weeks preparing for a possible influx and has bumped its ICU capabilities to about 150 percent and its emergency room capacity to about 200 percent of normal.
At Union, its officials said, the hospital has doubled its ICU capacity from 40 to 80, and the ICU currently has empty beds, with the standby unit ready.
But, Dr. Patel added, “The community must flatten the curve so we don’t overwhelm the capacity we have built.”
When is the peak?
Brucken said statistical models that measure the biggest impact or highest taxation on medical delivery systems tend to look at the number of deaths per day.
The projections, he said, are generally between April 15 and April 24.
"The gist of it is in the the next two weeks at some point — two to three weeks," he said. "And that's when our influx of patients should be the highest and the number of deaths should be the highest before we see any type of downturn."
Go to the hospital, get tested?
First, non-COVID-19 illnesses and accidents can still be serious and should not be neglected. People showing the signs of heart attack or stroke, for instance, should go to the ER, Patel said. Similarly, an elderly person who’s had fall and has had his or her mobility impacted should get care.
In another example, the doctors said, someone with mental health issues should reach out to their provider if they have an established relationship. But a fear of harming self or others does merit an ER trip.
Symptoms that COVID-19 shares with other viruses – such as cough, body aches, non-severe gastro-intestinal discomfort – don’t necessarily merit a hospital trip. That said, the medical professionals said difficulty breathing should be the cue.
Regarding testing, Patel said people sick enough to be in the hospital will be tested.
If you don’t feel sick enough to go to the hospital, for now you do not need to be tested.
And more common maladies – colds, bronchitis, the flu – are still occurring, so people should call their healthcare providers.
Do the hospitals have PPE?
Union and Regional do have personal protective equipment, but not more than they need, the CEOs said. Hence, they are closely monitoring their stocks and PPE use.
In some instances, such as with face shields and goggles, they are able to reprocess it.
How serious is this?
In short, the panel indicated the Wabash Valley is in the critical moment where community efforts will determine whether healthcare resources can meet the coming challenge.
Said Patel, “Please heed this warning: This our chance to prevent unneeded sickness and death.”
Said Brucken, “This two- to three-week interval is our last window of opportunity to shut down the spread."
Said Wise, “This is going to be life or death. Stay home.”
For more
The complete panel discussion is available on YouTube as “Vigo County COVID-19 Live Stream Panel.”
For questions, Union Hospital has set up a hotline staffed by registered nurses at 812-238-4871 and available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
