For the second year, Wabash Valley Resources has sought the approval of state legislators to grant it the ability to inject carbon dioxide deep underground near West Terre Haute without the concern of liability lawsuits or need to compensate property owners.
Two bills — Senate Bill 265 and House Bill 1249 that deal with carbon sequestration — have gone through the Indiana General Assembly, each either defeated or delayed in the opposite chamber. A third bill — House Bill 1209 — is backed by the Indiana Farm Bureau, which has been a strong opponent of the two other bills, along with the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana.
With the 2022 Indiana General Assembly winding down, the bills remain in play, at least through Thursday.
Here’s a look at the issue.
In a 53-43 vote Monday, the Indiana House of Representatives defeated Senate Bill 265, which would have prevented a person from making a lawsuit claim against Wabash Valley Resources unless the person can prove “actual interference with the reasonable use of the person’s property; or direct physical injury to a person, an animal, or tangible property.”
A related bill, House Bill 1249, which passed the House, was assigned to a committee in the Senate and is eligible to go before the Senate Appropriations Committee this week.
That bill states that “a person asserting a carbon sequestration claim may not recover damages for the diminution of the value of the person’s real property due solely to any perceived risk associated with the operation of the carbon sequestration pilot project,” according to the bill.
Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, said the Senate bill “would have given Wabash Valley Resources the right condemn people’s private property without any compensation, but also without any notification.
“Furthermore, it would have provided them almost blanket immunity from any of the potential consequences of storing the supercritical CO2 [carbon dioxide] whether that be contaminating water sources or migrating to the surface causing some sort of damage” to cattle or people, he said.
“It was a bad bill and we were glad to see it go down,” he said.
But Olson said the issue isn’t dead, noting that HB 1249 could get a committee hearing.
Today, (Wednesday, Feb. 23) is the last day scheduled for committee hearings in the Senate, but bills can still be heard in committee Thursday morning.
While Senate Bill 265 failed in the House, Olsen said it passed in the Senate and its language is eligible to be heard in the General Assembly’s conference committee, a process that seeks to find common language among competing bills.
“It is still possible for this language to resurface somewhere,” Olson said, adding similar language in bills was attempted last year “at the end of the session and failed. I think that is by and large because it is really a bridge too far. There are people down here [in the Indiana General Assembly] who support that [carbon sequestration] project; there are not people down here who support giving that unbelievable and broad sort of exemption to one business.”
Wabash Valley lawmakers
Senate Bill 265 was authored by State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, and Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper. Ford also sponsored House Bill 1249 in the Senate.
“I don’t know,” Ford said Tuesday evening of the bills progress. “We’re just following the process and we’ll see what happens. It’s too early to tell.”
There’s been some resistance, he acknowledged.
“Whenever you discuss new technology, and new environmental technologies, people get nervous,” Ford said. “That’s what we’re running into now. When you talk about carbon sequestration and those processes, it can get kind of complicated.
Republican State Rep. Alan Morrison sponsored SB 265 in the House and voted in favor of HB 1249.
“I think [SB] 265 failed in the House because of pressure that [Indiana] Farm Bureau is putting on people,” Morrison said.
“It is essential language for the [Wabash Valley Resources] project. We will continue to work to see that we can get it into law. It is not dead,” Morrison said. “I am still confident that we can still do what we need to and the project is still healthy. It will be a great asset to us in Western Indiana with over 1,000 construction jobs and 150 full-time jobs and the investment in our part of the state will be huge,” Morrison said.
“We will keep working on the language of SB 265 and HB 1249,” he said.
Democrat State Rep. Tonya Pfaff also voted in support of both SB 265 and HB 1249.
“I voted in favor of the carbon sequestration project because it is a great economic opportunity for Vigo County and could bring hundreds of construction and permanent jobs to our community,” Pfaff said.
Representative State Rep. Bob Heaton said he too voted in favor of SB 265 and HB 1249, saying, “the issue is not over until it is over at this place,” he said of the General Assembly. Heaton said he “absolutely” voted in favor of the two measures because of job creation. “It is a pilot program so we will see what happens in the future,” Heaton said.
In 2019, a state law passed that allowed Wabash Valley Resources to undertake a pilot project and declared carbon sequestration in the public interest, allowing the use of eminent domain. That was based on a project that made ammonia and required that Wabash Valley Resources acquire at least 60 percent of underground space for carbon storage by means other than eminent domain.
However, Wabash Valley Resources since has stated they intend to produce hydrogen as well as store carbon dioxide. And to do that, company officials contended they need protection from liability lawsuits.
Earlier in this year’s session, during testimony in January on House Bill 1249, Wabash Valley Resources managing partner Nalin Gupta said the company could not win competitive federal grant dollars without law that protects it from liability and lawsuits. In that House Committee on Natural Resources, several experts and lawmakers noted there is no evidence that such a liability requirement is needed for federal permits or for a federal grant.
Previous to that, in an April 2021 visit to the Wabash Valley Resources site by U.S. Sen. Mike Bruan, covered by the Tribune-Star, Gupta asked Braun to “level the playing field” by removing governmental environmental tax credits for solar and wind, adding those are no longer an incubator technology or industry.
Connecticut-based Phibro LLC and a group of investors in 2016 acquired the former SG Solutions plant, a coal gasification plant located about seven miles north of Terre Haute, from Wabash Valley Power Association.
At that time, the project, which included carbon sequestration, was estimated at $450 million. But in 2021, the company under the name Wabash Valley Resources estimated the investment at $600 million.
Wabash Valley Resources seeks to capture and sequester up to 1.65 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. In addition to carbon sequestering, the company plans to produce hydrogen energy from the repurposed coal gasification plant in West Terre Haute. The company began conversion of the gasification plant in 2020, expecting to generate 300 megawatts of electricity from hydrogen in 2024.
The Tribune-Star left a message Tuesday via the company’s web site seeking comment bills in the General Assembly and if the company’s plans remain intact for carbon sequestration and for the production of hydrogen energy.
Farm Bureau & House Bill 1209
In a related matter, another bill, House Bill 1209, is something the Indiana Farm Bureau says is a solution to the matter.
“We oppose both SB 265 and HB 1429, but are supporting HB 1209” as it outlines ways to compensate landowners for use of subsurface “pore space,” such as caves or the empty space of coal mines, said Jeff Cummins, associate director of policy engagement for the Indiana Farm Bureau.
Cummins said Farm Bureau does not oppose making hydrogen or storing carbon underground.
“We oppose a new section where [Wabash Valley Resources] attempts to limit their liability in the bill... that you can’t bring a civil action against the company unless you can show physical, tangible damages or actual interfere with your property. It is a fine standard, but it is a little too high a bar as what it would effectively do is cut off the right for subsurface trespass,” Cummins said.
Farm Bureau holds a stance that “pore space cavities, either man-made or natural in the earth should be owned and retained by the surface owner, much like minerals, oil, coal and gas, so whatever is beneath you is yours and you have a right to sell or lease that asset below,” Cummins said.
Now with carbon sequestration, that underground empty space has value to the landowner.
Cummins said if a company attempts to store something underground, they should negotiate with the landowner and if they landowner agrees, they should be compensated, he said.
“We believe the core space rights should be retained to the landowner ... but other bills cut of the landowners right and subsequently the right to sue when a trespass occurs,” he said.
Cummins said the federal government since 1926 has regulated air space, but underground space is not regulated by the federal government, but rather by each state.
Cummins said Indiana supports a common law of land ownership, which includes anything under the ground.
The Farm Bureau, Cummins said, agrees that Wabash Valley Resources is eligible for funding through the U.S. Department of Energy, “but the DOE does not dictate pore space rights or any reliability to them. They merely say if you inject CO2 and if you try to get several million dollars of federal grants, you need to have some pathway to core space acquisition, otherwise your project will stall because you will be inundated with lawsuits from landowners under whose property they are injecting,” he said.
Cummins said there are two ways to get the pore space — go with SB 265 or HB 1429, which he said seeks to remove any right to lawsuits from property owners, or supporters the project can seek to negotiate with landowners for that space, such as with HB 1209.
Cummins said under HB 1209, if 70 percent of landowners of an underground space agree, then the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will enact a measure that 100 percent of the underground space can be used, with all landowners being compensated.
“That is what we will be advocating” before the Senate this week, he said.
HB 1209 was supported by Pfaff and Heaton, with Morrison excused from the vote, according to the House roll call.
