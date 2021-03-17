Vigo County School Corp. second graders are the latest to receive Chromebooks in the ramped up effort to provide 1:1 technology to all students.
What was originally a four-year plan has been executed in a matter of months, according to a news release from the Vigo County Education Foundation.
Donations to the Education Foundation have ensured this latest infusion of technology, funding one-quarter of the 1,047 Chromebooks needed for VCSC second grade students.
Contributions from the Fleschner Family Foundation, Wabash Valley McDonalds owner/operators, Old National Bank Foundation, Elanco Clinton Laboratories, and Bose McKinney & Evans total over $89,000, or all the Chromebooks needed to engage every second grader at Deming, Franklin, Davis Park, West Vigo, and Farrington Grove Elementary Schools.
“VCSC students have new advantages and new tools to improve their learning, thanks to the many efforts of the Vigo County Education Foundation [VCEF],” said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent. “In partnership with community groups, the VCSC developed a strategic goal for 1:1 computing, and VCEF support has enabled the district to move at an accelerated pace in achieving that milestone.”
Teresa Chagares, Davis Park Elementary second grade teacher, shared, “As a teacher it is so rewarding to hear students asking, ‘may I take Reading Counts quizzes, practice math facts, play Everyday Math games, or read the story of the week?’ without being told to do these things.
“Since receiving their Chromebooks, our second graders are enthusiastically involved in their own learning. They are excited to gain information about their Chromebooks and diligently put these new skills to use. When asked, my students declared getting their chrome books the BEST thing to happen this year!” Chagares said.
