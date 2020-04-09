A Vigo County sheriff's deputy faces criminal charges following his arrest Wednesday on domestic battery charges.
First Sgt. Jeff Bell was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:23 p.m. on charges of domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime.
Sheriff John Plasse said Bell was relieved of police duties. Bell's duty weapon, badge, identification and department vehicle were seized.
Bell was placed on administrative leave until a merit board meeting can be conducted to determine his status as a merit deputy. Formal charges are pending with the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
Bell has been a deputy for 18 years.
Indiana State Police handled the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.