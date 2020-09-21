Vigo County Health Department is reporting 1770 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 20 since Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 535 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
hat brings to 112,027 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,287 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,308,645 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,301,940 on Sunday. A total of 1,882,248, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
