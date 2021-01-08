The COVID-19 death of a man age 50 to 59 has taken Vigo County's coronavirus death count to 166, according to state health data released today.
Vigo County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,936 in today's update.
Clay County added 18 cases for 2,014 total. Parke County added eight cases for 1,230 total. Vermillion County added 20 cases for 1,375 total. Sullivan County added 19 cases for 1,790 total.
The federal Bureau of Prisons reported 108 inmate cases active at the Federal Correctional Complex at Terre Haute on Thursday. About 1,050 inmates at the prison complex are reported as recovered from COVID-19.
As vaccination of healthcare workers and nursing home residents around the state continues, the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard reports that 2,075 people in Vigo County have received the first dose of vaccine. That dashboard and other COVID-19 information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,199 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 552,594 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,521 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 69 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,724,389 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,694,585 on Thursday. A total of 6,005,403 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.