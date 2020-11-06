Vigo County Health Department is reporting 3,445 cases of COVID-19 in its daily update, and state health officials are reporting eight new coronavirus deaths in west central Indiana.
Vigo County now has 55 deaths, state health officials report, while Clay County has 18 deaths and Parke County has six deaths. Vermillion County has had two deaths and Sullivan County has 14 deaths. Also in District 7, Putnam County has had 21 deaths, Greene County has had 44 deaths, and Owen County has had one death.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,714 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 200,823 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,306 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 from the previous day. Another 241 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,777,105 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,761,947 on Thursday. A total of 3,117,069 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
