Vigo County Health Department is reporting 494 cases of COVID-19, an increase of almost 50 cases since Friday.
County health officials also reported 95 new cases for the week ending Saturday, which is the county's highest weekly increase in cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 474 confirmed cases as of midnight today in its daily update.
ISDH today announced that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 68,433 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,780 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 775,482 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 769,043 on Sunday.
Beginning Tuesday, ISDH will be offering free testing this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following counties: Brown, Elkhart, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, Marshall, Perry, Spencer, Switzerland, Tippecanoe and Wells. For locations or to find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.govand click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
