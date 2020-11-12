Current Vigo County Treasurer Nancy Allsup is contesting the election of opponent Josie Swalls-Thompson, claiming the winner of the Nov. 3 general election is a resident of Florida, not Vigo County.
The petition assigned today to Vigo Circuit Court includes a copy of property tax information with a homestead exemption for a home owned by Swalls in Fort Myers, Florida.
Another exhibit is a 2017 marriage license for Swalls stating she is a resident of Florida.
The petition also states Swalls notified the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 8, 2013, she had moved to Florida.
The petition asks for a court order to the Vigo County Election Board to not certify the results of the Nov. 3 election for the treasurer until the petition goes to the court.
Judge Sarah Mullican said this morning she had not yet seen the petition, and did not know when she would hear the matter.
Swalls-Thompson told the Tribune-Star she would withhold comment until she has thoroughly reviewed the legal paperwork; she said she might have a comment later today.
In the Nov. 3 election, Swalls-Thompson, the Republican challenger , defeated Democratic incumbent Allsup 21,657 votes (51.56%) to 20,349 (48.44%).
Meanwhile, an election challenge by current county auditor Jim Bramble has also been assigned to Mullican in circuit court.
Bramble contends Rebecca Coleman was not eligible to run for office due to a previous felony conviction that had not been pardoned, dismissed or expunged.
Court records show Coleman, then Rebecca Reedy, in May 1997 pleaded guilty in in Vigo County to theft, a Class D felony, and to an amended second count, conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class B felony. She was sentenced to concurrent two-year sentences. One year was suspended to 60 days already served in Vigo County Jail one, and year was ordered served on home detention.
Coleman has said she intends to take office Jan. 1.
Republican challenger Coleman defeated incumbent Democrat Bramble, 22,152 votes to 19,640, for a split of about 53% to 47%.
