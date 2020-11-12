Effective Sunday (Nov. 15) Vigo County government buildings will be closed to the public.
The Board of Commissioners this afternoon sent out an email saying, "With respect to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Vigo County, the governor’s public health emergency orders, and by guidance of the Vigo County Health Department, the commissioners are returning to our 'open for business by appointment' program until further notice."
Conducting business by phone or email is recommended.
Appointments can be made to conduct additional business, and department contact information can be found at VigoCounty.IN.Gov
Employees, contractors, vendors and visitors (by appointment only) must wear face coverings in all indoor public areas of Vigo County buildings unless under the age of 2 or when an existing underlying health condition prohibits the wearing of a face covering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.