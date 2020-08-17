The Vigo County School Corp. will be providing breakfast and lunch for hybrid and virtual students, as well as traditional students on their remote learning days.
"It's something we want to do," with 56 percent of VCSC students on free/reduced lunches, said Bill Riley, director of communications.
Over spring and summer, the district served more than 400,000 meals. "We know our food service is critical to our community," he said.
Regardless of the educational model used, "We want people to know they have access to a meal five days a week," he said. Students will receive both breakfast and lunch.
•Hybrid/virtual students: contact your child's school to talk to the kitchen manager. They'll help you arrange breakfast/lunch pickup each day. Your child will be charged as if they are in school, whether they receive free, reduced, or full-price meals.
•Traditional students for remote learning days: Traditional students are attending school every other day. Students will be able to sign up at school to take a breakfast/lunch home at the end of their in-school day. Their remote learning day meals will be packaged and ready to take home at the end of the day. They'll be charged for that meal like normal: free, reduced, or full-price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.