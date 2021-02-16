Vigo County schools will have an eLearning Day Wednesday, according to a VCSC news release issued this afternoon.
83, of Rosedale, Indiana, passed away on February 13, 2021. Per her wishes, private services have been chosen. Roselawn Funeral Home in Terre Haute was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at roselawnfuneralhome.net
