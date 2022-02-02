As the winter storm warning continues for Vigo County, all students will have a weather-related eLearning Day Thursday, according to the Vigo County School Corp.
Extracurricular activities and events, including all practices, will not take place Thursday.
Teachers have prepared students for eLearning. Students have access to their Chromebooks, as well as printed texts and other instructional resources.
Per the Indiana Department of Education, an eLearning Day will count toward the 180 instructional day requirement.
All VCSC buildings will be closed as well. The instructional plan for Friday will be shared with families and staff on Thursday, after evaluating weather conditions.
"With the predicted weather, as well as the anticipated hazardous road conditions, we appreciate your support and understanding," stated a VCSC news release.
