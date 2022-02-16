The Vigo County School Corp. will shift to “mask optional” once Vigo County turns orange on the state’s county metric map, which the district anticipates will be soon, according to a VCSC announcement this morning.
It cites the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The decision also is in alignment with the recommendation of the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Health Department, and community healthcare leaders.
"Please note our district will continue to follow Indiana State Department of Health guidelines as well," the announcement stated.
The mask optional policy will be implemented in all buildings as well as for all extracurricular events hosted by VCSC.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has mandated masks to be worn on buses through March 18. Students will be expected to wear masks on buses until the federal government changes the current requirement.
"Your patience as we navigated the recent surge in our community has been appreciated. We understand some students and their families, as well as staff will choose to remain masked. As a pre-pandemic practice, please continue to monitor symptoms for any and all illnesses," the announcement says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.