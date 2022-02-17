Due to 40 road closures and deteriorating road conditions, the Vigo County School Corp. has announced that K-5 students will dismiss early at 1:30 p.m. today while students in grades 6 to 12 will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
All extracurricular activities, practices and events have been canceled with the exception of IHSAA swim sectionals.
No after-school daycare will be provided.
At this time, the district will plan for a two-hour delay on Friday, and it will continue to monitor all conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.