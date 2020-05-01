The Vigo County School Corp. will continue with its limited on-site staffing procedures through May 22, responding to Gov. Holcomb’s statement this afternoon about a staged reopening of Indiana.
Today, the governor announced that Indiana would be in Stage 2 until May 24, and he said “if anyone can work from home, we encourage you to do so.”
The school district will develop protocol on how to bring employees back throughout Stage 3, which starts Sunday, May 24. This will be a staggered approach, and the district will notify employees when they should return to work, by employee group, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The central administrative office remains closed to the public, though the public is still able to call the office at (812) 462-4011 and leave a message.
Hourly employees will continue working remotely and are engaged in professional development or assisting in our remote learning efforts. "If Gov. Holcomb revises Indiana’s plan, we will likely revise our policies," Riley said.
