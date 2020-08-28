The Vigo County School Corp. will announce a decision Wednesday for the educational model it plans to use Sept. 8-25, according to Bill Riley, VCSC communications director.
We want to have the latest COVID-19-related data for our schools and community to aid in our decision making," he said in a communication to parents. "One thing we have learned about COVID-19 is that data can change quickly, and this time will help us make the best decision while still giving staff and families six days to make arrangements."
The administrative team will consider the COVID-19 Task Force's recommendation next week.
Members of the task force include public health leaders, health care professionals, scientists, administrators from local higher education institutions, parents, and representatives from the Vigo County Teachers Association and the school district.
Among the options are "to continue what we are doing now" with the A/B staggered schedule, Riley said. "If our current data holds, that is probably the most likely scenario."
But data on COVID positive cases and rates changes quickly, which is why the district will wait until Wednesday "to make sure we have the latest data we can while giving families a chance to react," Riley said.
Options also could include less in-person time as well as more in-person time.
"Our goal is to protect in-person school in some form or fashion," he said.
