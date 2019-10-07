Fayette Elementary celebrates IREAD-3 scores

Students at Fayette Elementary School celebrate the news that all third-graders at the school passed the IREAD 3 test taken earlier this year.  Districtwide, 91.1 percent of VCSC third-graders passed the test, surpassing the state average.

 By Sue Loughlin

The Vigo County School Corp. has achieved its highest pass rate ever on the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination test (IREAD-3).

IREAD-3 measures foundational reading standards in third grade students each spring and summer.

According to VCSC, 91.1% of third graders passed the test this year, better than the state average of 87.3%.

Thirteen of the district's 18 elementary schools beat the state average, including Fayette Elementary School, which recorded a perfect 100% pass rate.

“Our teachers do an excellent job making sure our students are readers,” said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent. “The consistently high quality of teaching across our district on a daily basis is a major reason why we have high IREAD-3 scores.”

In addition, VCSC scores surpassed those of the top nine districts by enrollment that are part of the Indiana Urban Schools Association. 

The IREAD-3 assessment is part of series of exams created to support early reading instruction in grades K-3. Introduced as a part of 2010 legislation, the test asks third graders to demonstrate grade level reading proficiency before moving on to fourth-grade reading instruction.

Officials believe the scores are particularly impressive in light of the district's mobility rate, which far exceeds the state average. Mobility rate measures how often a student moves schools, whether inside or outside a district. Curriculum coordinators work closely with teachers to use a corporation-wide pacing guide so that students stay on track no matter what school they’re attending.

