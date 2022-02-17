Beginning Friday, Vigo County School Corp. will shift to a mask optional policy.
The decision is made in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department and in line with Indiana Department of Health guidelines, the district said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Health also also no longer recommends contact tracing and quarantining in schools, the district said.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, students or staff members who are positive for COVID-19 — regardless of vaccination status or symptoms — must isolate at home for five days
Individuals in isolation may return to school on the sixth day as they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication.
Masks should then be worn for an additional 5 days.
The mask optional policy will be implemented in all VCSC buildings as well as for all extracurricular events hosted by the district.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has mandated masks to be worn on buses through March 18. Students will be expected to wear masks on buses until the federal government changes that requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.