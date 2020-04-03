The Vigo County School Corp. is expanding its food distribution program, adding an additional eight sites in an effort to reach 1,000 more children.
Also, the district is asking the public not to use school playground equipment and it will be working over the next several days to lock elementary playgrounds.
Beginning Monday, food distribution for children at sites throughout the county will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only. Children will receive two days’ worth of meals on Monday, two days’ worth of meals on Wednesday, and one day’s worth of meals on Friday.
A day’s worth of meals include a breakfast, a lunch, and two milks. Moving to this format will limit the number of times that students and staff need to leave their homes.
Sarah Scott Middle School, Terre Town Elementary School, Riley Elementary School, Delish Café East, Terre Haute North Little League, Blackhawk Fire Station, New Goshen Fire Station, and the Fontanet Community Building will be new distribution sites throughout the county. Children and families are encouraged to walk or ride their bicycles to sites, in addition to driving.
Sarah Scott Middle School and Terre Town Elementary School distribution sites will be staffed by VCSC staff, while the other six sites will be staffed by the “Blue Truck Cavalry,” a group of county employees who will distribute meals out of the back of blue Vigo County trucks.
The Blue Truck Cavalry will have a photo ID for each employee, and the trucks will use their flashing lights to let people know that they are a safe and recognized food distribution source. County Commissioner Brendan Kearns is responsible for coordinating the Blue Truck Cavalry.
A map of distribution sites can be found at tinyurl.com/teamvigofood. The map will be maintained daily.
All sites are updating their procedures for safety. After people have entered the parking lot, but prior to pulling up to the meal distribution area, they need to open their trunk or rear lift gate so employees can deliver the meals while maintaining a safe distance. As recipients arrive, they should indicate with their fingers the number of meals they are picking up.
In other information:
The school district would like to remind the public that to protect public health, they should not be using the school playground equipment.
Officials will be working over the next several days to lock elementary school playgrounds. We have not taken this step yet because when playgrounds were locked in the past, people have just hopped the fence or, worse, damaged the gate. However, we will now be locking the gates to remind residents to stay home and healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.