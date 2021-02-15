Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 4:59 pm
Serving Terre Haute and Wabash Valley
VCSC eLearning day Tuesday
The Vigo County School Corp. will have an eLearning day Tuesday, the district has announced on social media.
83, of Rosedale, Indiana, passed away on February 13, 2021. Per her wishes, private services have been chosen. Roselawn Funeral Home in Terre Haute was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at roselawnfuneralhome.net
