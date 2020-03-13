In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vigo County School Corp. will close at least through April 3. The decision to close was made in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department.
“This a collaborative decision, based on the needs to protect the health of students, staff, and our community,” said Joni Wise, administrator, Vigo County Health Department. “While children may have less of an impact from COVID-19, school closure will help protect older adults who care for grandchildren.”
The closure includes spring break. The Vigo County School Corp. will use eight waiver days announced Thursday by Gov. Holcomb for March 16-25. The school district is not using the at-home e-Learning packets that were sent home for e-learning at this time, but will reserve them for any future needs.
The district will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department. As the situation evolves, the school district will communicate new developments regarding school closure.
“We must do our part to contribute to public health at this time,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “This closure will help us ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19’s spread and give us time to investigate best public health practices. We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 with the Vigo County Health Department and update our community.”
Free meals will be available for all students under the age of 18 from Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, March 25. Grab-and-go-style lunches will be distributed at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and West Vigo Elementary from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. each of those days in a “drive-through” style system. The meals will be a lunch with a breakfast for the next day. These details are subject to change based on demand.
Starting Monday, March 16, all extracurricular events are on hold until school resumes. Saturday’s SAT test at Terre Haute North Vigo High School will continue, following the governor’s guidelines for public gatherings.
Families with concerns regarding special education services should contact Covered Bridge Special Education District at (812) 462-4364.
Parents may come to schools on Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to pick up medications.
All custodians will work during first shift on Monday for deep cleaning of each building.
The school corporation will place many non-essential employees on administrative leave during this time, allowing employees to avoid personal financial hardship.
While the eight waived days are not e-Learning days, the Vigo County School Corporation will release daily “Team Vigo At-Home” videos via Facebook and YouTube, to help families and students continue academic engagement during this prolonged closure. More information will be released next week.
