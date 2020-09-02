A student at West Vigo Middle School who was on school grounds during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Vigo County School Corp.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department. The student was in the “B” cohort.
The school district prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.