A student at Terre Haute North Vigo High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Vigo County School Corp. news release.
The school district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. The student was in the “A” cohort.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
