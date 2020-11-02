The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported today.

• Terre Haute South High School: 2 staff members, 2 students.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

• Honey Creek Middle School: 1 student.

• Dixie Bee Elementary School: 1 staff member.

• Otter Creek Middle School: 1 staff member.

• Riley Elementary School: 1 staff member.

• Sugar Grove Elementary School: 1 student.

The school district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.