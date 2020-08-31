A bus driver serving West Vigo Elementary, Middle, and High schools who worked during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Vigo County School Corp. news release.
The school district has worked with the Vigo County Health Department and assisted contact tracers as they identified and contacted any close contacts and verified that mitigation procedures were followed.
The school district prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect the community, the news release stated.
