An individual connected to the Terre Haute North Vigo High School cross country team has tested positive for COVID-19, Vigo County School Corp. announced Saturday.
Contact tracers have worked to identify and notify close contacts, said VCSC director of communication Bill Riley.
The Vigo County School Corp. continues to enforce mitigation procedures to protect the community and will notify the community when a case of COVID-19 is present in our schools.
VCSC has previously reported the entire South Vigo volleyball team and coaching staff were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case on school grounds.
On Thursday it announced a South Vigo staff member tested positive, and Wednesday it reported a Honey Creek Middle School staff member tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.