The Vigo County School Corp. has released a new COVID-19 Dashboard, developed with guidance from the COVID-19 Advisory Group.
"The dashboard is intended to give our community a snapshot of data each week as it relates to COVID-19 in our schools and in our community," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The dashboard will be updated on Wednesdays. The data that would have been used on a dashboard last week is added to give the community context.
At this time, no school is in danger of moving to virtual learning, due to low numbers of positive cases and quarantines among teaching staff, according to Riley.
The dashboard shows that currently, there are 174 active positive student cases, and 297 active student quarantines. Also, there are five teaching staff and 18 other staff who have COVID, and four teaching staff and eight other staff on quarantine.
It is important to note that most reported cases of COVID-19 in the VCSC school community are a result of household contact, Riley said.
Not all positive student or staff cases came into contact with schools during the positive person's infectious period.
The district receives cases and quarantine information from the Vigo County Health Department on an ongoing basis. The dashboard is meant to help the community understand the levels of COVID-19 in the school community and how the community spread impacts schools.
People can view the dashboard at vigoschools.org. For a direct link to the dashboard, click this link: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1VhPj3gKcGvN9kV3zC6lfRP-u7gp65dsHQpAU_MhLv9w/edit?usp=sharing.
