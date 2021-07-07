The Vigo County School Corp. has released a draft reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year, in advance of a hearing and expected school board vote on Monday.
The plan is available at vigoschools.org. This is a direct link to the plan: https://web.vigoschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/2021-22-reopening-plan.pdf or by clicking on the link with this story.
The district’s plan calls for access to in-person learning five days per week at all levels, with a virtual option available through Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
The draft plan continues practices developed over the past year, including maximizing distance between students in the classroom, access to hand sanitizer throughout all school buildings, and enhanced cleaning procedures.
The district will continue to work closely with the Vigo County Health Department to assist with the health department’s contact tracing efforts.
Consistent with other districts that have released plans for next year, masks will not be required for vaccinated students and staff and will be recommended for those who have not received a vaccine.
Due to a federal mandate, masks are required for all students and staff on buses, and the plan may change when the federal mandate expires. The district is not able to require proof of vaccination from students or staff.
“We encourage all who are eligible to get a vaccine, as it will help limit disruption to our school year and keep our community safe,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “Our staff and older students have been eligible for the vaccine for several months, and this gives us confidence that the most vulnerable who wish to be protected have had an opportunity to be protected from COVID-19. As cases fell in our community and schools this spring, we saw the power of the vaccine in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
The district will continue to work with local healthcare leaders and the COVID-19 Task Force to respond to changes in state and federal mandates and any developments with COVID-19 in Vigo County.
