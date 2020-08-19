The Vigo County School Corp. has been awarded nearly $1.4 million in grant funds aimed at improving technology and helping students be more successful with remote learning.
The funding, through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), will be used to improve internet connectivity across the district and community. The fund was established with federal CARES Act dollars.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the awards Wednesday.
In Vigo County, the grant will be used to support the purchase of WiFi hotspots across the county, according to a VCSC news release. The hotspots will be placed in locations where 45% of households have an income of less than $30,000 per year or the area has low residential speed capabilities.
“This improved internet connectivity comes at a critical time for Vigo County and will pair well with our recently purchased Chromebooks for Vigo County students,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “Having a device in the hands of all of our students is a critical step to improving not just our remote learning capabilities, but will support learning while school is in session. It’s crucial that these devices are paired with internet access, and we’re thankful for this grant from the state.”
The district recently purchased Chromebooks for staff, as well as students in grades 3-12 in an accelerated technology rollout due to COVID-19. Devices for grades K-2 are planned for the next stage of the technology rollout.
“Beyond our students, improved internet connectivity for our county will improve everyone’s quality of life,” said Haworth.
Numerous community partners assisted VCSC with the grant, including Joink, RJL Solutions, the county’s four institutions of higher education (Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, and Ivy Tech Community College), the city of Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Vigo County Commissioners, The Bridge Church, Christway Church, First Prairie Creek Baptist Church, Free Life Community Church, Maryland Community Church, New Life Church in Seelyville, and New Life Community Church.
VCSC will now work to adjust its submitted internet connectivity plan to the funds won from the GEER grant, and an installation schedule will be developed.
Vigo County is one of several Indiana school districts and colleges benefiting from $61 million in grants designed to improve connectivity and increase devices available to students and teachers through the GEER fund.
South Vermillion School Corp. will receive $246,000, and a joint application from Southwest and Northeast Sullivan school districts, Dugger Union Community School Corp. and Rural Community Academy has been awarded $200,000.
Grant awardees include 184 traditional school corporations representing 1,366 schools, 64 public charter schools, and 124 non-public schools. There are almost 674,500 students enrolled in schools receiving these grants.
Applicants submitted plans that included:
•The purchase of student devices including Chromebooks and iPads.
•New or upgraded laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and iPads for teachers.
•mi-fi devices with corresponding subscription plans for families who lack reliable internet connectivity.
Twelve institutions of higher education will receive more than $11 million of the $61 million.
This money will fund specialized training to better support parents and families, students with special needs, English learners, and provide social-emotional learning resources during virtual/remote learning. The initiatives are designed to directly assist K-12 teachers, including targeted professional development opportunities for eLearning, curated curriculum content, and technical assistance in implementing online curriculum. These resources will be made available at no cost to Indiana K-12 teachers.
